UK to impose 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Luxembourg - BBC

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain will announce a 14-day quarantine period for passengers arriving from Luxembourg, the BBC reported on Thursday, echoing a decision earlier in the day by Scotland’s devolved government.

“I understand the UK government will also impose a fortnight’s quarantine on people returning from Luxembourg,” BBC reporter Chris Mason said, adding that a formal announcement was due later on Thursday.

The Department for Transport did not immediately comment on the report. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout)