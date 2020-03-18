SEB CFO says bank has ample funds to help Swedish companies

STOCKHOLM, March 18 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB has ample capital and liquidity to help its clients through the crisis, it said on Wednesday.

“We have...all the ammunition we need to support the real economy and we have every intention to do so”,” SEB Chief Financial Officer Masih Yazdi told analysts and investors on a conference call.

He said the bank had capital buffers of around 30 billion Swedish crowns ($3.02 billion), not counting last year’s profit.

“Our capital buffer plus last year’s annual net profit is almost 50 billion Swedish crowns,” he said. ($1 = 9.9201 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Colm Fulton; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)