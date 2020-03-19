SEB postpone AGM, board to evaluate dividend proposal

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB said on Thursday it would postpone its annual general meeting adding that the board would evaluate the dividend proposal for 2019.

“SEB has a strong liquidity position and a solid capital buffer,” the banks said in a statement. “To allow even more room for SEB to act in the interest of customers and shareholders, SEB’s board will analyse the situation before evaluating the dividend proposal for 2019.”

SEB’s annual general meeting was scheduled for March 23 and the proposed dividend was for a payment of 6.25 crowns per share. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)