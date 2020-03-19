UPDATE 1-SEB postpone AGM, board to evaluate dividend proposal

(Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB said on Thursday it would postpone its annual general meeting adding that the board would evaluate the dividend proposal for 2019.

The Swedish central bank has offered 500 billion crowns worth of cheap loans to the country’s banks for them to pass on to customers, but has also warned the banks that large payouts to shareholders would be “sending the wrong signal”.

SEB’s annual general meeting was scheduled for March 23 and the proposed dividend was for a payment of 6.25 crowns per share.

SEB said that given the exceptional circumstances it was difficult to assess to what extent its customers would need further financing and support.

“To allow even more room for SEB to act in the interest of customers and shareholders, SEB’s board will analyse the situation before evaluating the dividend proposal for 2019,” the bank said in a statement.

On a conference call on Wednesday SEB’s CFO said the bank had ample capital and liquidity to help its customers through the coronavirus crisis without needing to draw on emergency credit lines from the central bank.