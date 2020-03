WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that it would provide conditional regulatory relief from disclosure requirements for public companies affected by coronavirus.

The watchdog said companies, hit by the impact of the outbreak of the flu-like respiratory disease, now have an additional 45 days to file certain disclosure reports related to coronavirus risks, among other things. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson Editing by Paul Simao)