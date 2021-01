A patient, who is suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is being checked at the infectious diseases department of the University Hospital Fann, in Dakar, Senegal January 7, 2021. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

DAKAR (Reuters) - A more transmissable variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain has now been detected in Senegal, the country’s health institute said on Thursday, just as measures to contain the spread of the virus appeared to have stalled a recent surge.