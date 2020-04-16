Serbia guarantees 2 bln euros in bank loans to help firms cope with coronavirus

BELGRADE, April 16 (Reuters) - The Serbian government approved bank guarantees worth 2 billion euros for cheap loans to help entrepreneurs recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said on Thursday.

The decision is part of a 5.1-billion-euro ($5.6 billion) plan meant to assist businesses in dealing with the economic impact of the coronavirus, including state guarantees and loans from commercial banks.

Approvals of three-year loans with a grace period of between nine and 12 months will start next Tuesday, immediately after Orthodox Easter, Mali told a news conference. “The state guarantees these loans... - use them,” Mali said.

The state will also make a one-off payment of 100 euros to every Serbian citizen older than 18, or over 5 million people - the entire electorate. It also allocated 2.6 billion dinars ($24.1 million) to help agriculture, Mali said.

According to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Serbia’s economy will miss its 4% growth target for 2020 and face a recession in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but it should rebound to growth in 2021.

The recovery programme would lead to an increase in the deficit this year that would be covered from financial reserves and borrowing. The budget shortfall was originally forecast at 0.3% of economic output.

“Our finances are stable...We have enough money in the budget...to cope with this crisis,” Mali said.

Serbia’s foreign currency reserves fell to 13.115 billion euros in March from 13.458 billion a month earlier. To bolster lending and growth, the central bank last week cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 1.5%.

So far, COVID-19 - the highly contagious lung disease caused by the new coronavirus - has killed 103 people and sickened 5,318 in Serbia, which has a population of 7.2 million. ($1 = 0.9187 euros) ($1 = 107.9400 Serbian dinars) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic Editing by Mark Heinrich)