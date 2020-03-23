Healthcare
Serbia's economy seen shrinking by 2% in 2020 due to coronavirus - president

BELGRADE, March 23 (Reuters) - Serbia’s economy is expected to contract by 2% in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and the government will provide 2.5 billion euros ($2.69 billion) to help private companies weather the crisis, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday.

A detailed programme of measures will be announced in the coming days, he added.

Serbia’s national output had previously been forecast to grow by 4% in 2020. Serbia has so far reported 249 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths. ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac Editing by Gareth Jones)

