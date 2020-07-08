Serbia's president calls for halt of protests amid coronavirus fears

BELGRADE, July 8 (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on demonstrators to stop attending anti-government protests in order to halt the further spreading of the coronavirus infections.

Vucic’s call came a day after police clashed with demonstrators who protested against a planned lockdown over the weekend. Several opposition parties have urged their supporters to protest again on Wednesday afternoon.

“There are no free beds in our hospitals, we will open new hospitals,” Vucic said in his address to the nation. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Alison Williams)