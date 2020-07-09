Serbia revokes weekend lockdown after protests

BELGRADE, July 9 (Reuters) - Serbia’s will not reimpose a weekend lockdown in the capital Belgrade to halt spreading coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said after the prospect of the renewed restrictions triggered violent protests.

A government crisis group instead decided to ban public gatherings of more than 10 people to stop infections. The group also said it would limit working hours of indoor restaurants and cafes until 9 p.m.

Earlier this week, President Aleksandar Vucic’s announcement that the weekend lockdown would be necessary sparked violent protests in Belgrade and several other cities. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Alison Williams)