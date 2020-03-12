UPDATE 1-Serbia sets aside 204 million euros to offset coronavirus impact

(Adds quotes, details, background)

BELGRADE, March 12 (Reuters) - Serbia’s government allocated 24 billion dinars ($229.4 million or 204.2 million euros) from its budget for infrastructure development to offset economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Thursday.

The central bank also decided on Wednesday to cut the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 1.75% in another measure to soften the economic blow from coronavirus.

“We have (infrastructure) projects ready, we are ready to start working,” Brnabic told a news conference.

According to International Monetary Fund and central bank estimates, Serbia’s GDP is expected to grow by around 4% in 2020, but Brnabic said this could be slowed by the pandemic.

“I think we will not be able to achieve 4% (growth)...but we will do everything (possible) to make it.”

The projects in infrastructure would boost business for local companies facing losses from declining demand due to coronavirus fears and create more jobs.

Nineteen people in Serbia, including a Chinese national, have tested positive for the coronavirus so far. There have been no known deaths.

To help 1.7 million pensioners seen to be at higher risk of infection, Brnabic pledged one-off payments of 4,000 dinars from the budget, which is expected to have a small shortfall of around 0.3% of GDP this year.

Italy, now in nationwide lockdown to combat Europe’s deadliest outbreak of the virus, is a major trade and investment partner for Serbia, with carmaker Fiat Chrysler operating a factory in the Balkan country.

Brnabic said companies in Serbia were now experiencing difficulties in importing supplies from Italy. “Some companies have managed to find alternative suppliers and some fortunately ordered more supplies from Italy ahead of the lockdown.”

In other measures to curb the pandemic, Serbian authorities this week banned all indoor public gatherings of more than 100 people, shut around 40 small border crossings and stepped up health checks at others.

It has also barred entry to nationals of Italy, South Korea, Iran, Switzerland and some provinces of China which is also a major investor in the Balkan country.

