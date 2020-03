(Corrects nationality of patients to Seychellois)

By George Thande

VICTORIA, March 14 (Reuters) - The Seychelles confirmed two coronavirus cases on Saturday, the health ministry said in a statement.

Two citizens of the Indian Ocean archipelago who arrived from Italy tested positive on the island of Perseverance, the ministry of health said. (Reporting by George Thande, Writing by Giulia Paravicini, Editing by Catherine Evans)