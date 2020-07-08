Passenger numbers recovering on Tallinn-Helsinki sea route - harbour CEO

TALLINN, July 8 (Reuters) - Passenger numbers on ferries between Tallinn and Helsinki have recovered to around half the level they were before the lockdown since borders were reopened mid-June, the head of Tallinn harbour said on Wednesday.

The route between the capitals of Estonia and Finland is one of the busiest in Europe - 8.8 million passengers used it in 2019.

Harbour CEO Valdo Kalm said passenger numbers had risen from around 6,000-7,000 a day at the beginning of June to 18,000-20,000 by the end of the month, “which is about 50% of the volume we had in the June of last year”. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Andrew Heavens)