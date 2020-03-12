UN shipping agency closes London headquarters due to coronavirus

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has closed its headquarters in London as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus, the United Nations’ shipping agency said on Thursday.

The IMO said the move followed an assessment on Wednesday by the World Health Organization, which said the virus can be characterised as a pandemic. It said staff were working from home where possible.

The group has already postponed one of its upcoming meetings and will decide shortly whether to hold the next session of its Marine Environmental Protection Committee.

The committee is meant to convene on March 30-April 3 to discuss measures to cut carbon emissions from shipping.

Global shipping accounts for 2.2% of the world’s CO2 emissions, and the industry is under pressure to reduce those and other pollution.

About 90% of world trade is transported by sea. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Jan Harvey)