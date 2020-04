April 1 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc on Wednesday suspended its forecast for 2020, blaming uncertainties fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company scheduled its first-quarter results for May 6, before markets open.

Shopify’s U.S.-listed shares fell 4% in extended trading. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)