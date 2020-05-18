Austrian coronavirus ban on short-selling ends at midnight

VIENNA, May 18 (Reuters) - Austria’s temporary ban on short-selling on the Vienna Stock Exchange, which was introduced in March to protect it from coronavirus-related volatility, will expire at midnight and will not be extended, the Financial Market Authority said on Monday.

“The short-selling restrictions made an important contribution to limiting irrational overreactions in the market and to retaining investors’ trust in the stability of the Austrian financial market,” the FMA said in a statement.

“Ending the restrictions is a step back towards normality and a positive signal for small and professional investors.” (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)