Sibanye-Stillwater temporarily cuts workers at U.S. operations on COVID-19 outbreak

JOHANNESBURG, March 23 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater , the world’s biggest platinum producer, said on Monday it will “significantly reduce” the number of people at its U.S operations on a temporary basis amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The move will temporarily affect growth and delay its Montana-based Blitz project, it said.

“A decision has been made to significantly reduce the number of people at our U.S. sites, whilst maintaining production from current operations,” the company said. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Jan Harvey)

