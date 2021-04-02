Hong Kong bars incoming Singapore Airlines flights over COVID-19 case

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong has barred incoming passenger flights from Singapore operated by Singapore Airlines until mid April, after a positive COVID-19 case was found on a flight.

Three passengers on the March 31 flight also failed to comply with requirements specified under the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation, Hong Kong authorities said on Friday.

Singapore Airlines confirmed the order but said passenger services from Hong Kong to Singapore would not be affected. The suspension applies until April 16.

“We will continue to work with the authorities to ensure that all passengers meet the regulatory requirements for entry into Hong Kong,” it said in a statement. “We will also assist the health authorities in all contact tracing efforts.”

Singapore has been reporting relatively few coronavirus cases in recent months, with tight entry restrictions and strict rules aimed at preventing local transmission. (Reporting by Chen Lin and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Martin Petty)