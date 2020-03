SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Singapore on Sunday confirmed 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus, its health ministry said, marking the biggest daily increase of the infection in the city-state.

Singapore has confirmed a total 226 cases of the virus so far, with 105 having fully recovered. Nine of the cases confirmed on Sunday are imported.