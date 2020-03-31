Singapore's finance industry offers mortgage, loan relief during virus outbreak

SINGAPORE, March 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s financial industry announced new measures on Tuesday to support individuals and firms impacted by the coronavirus pandemic including relief on mortgages and loan repayments.

The city-state’s government has spent billions in virus-related relief for businesses and households already this year, equivalent to almost 11% of its GDP.

The finance industry’s relief measures include deferals on payments for mortgages and life and health insurance premiums, and lower interest rates on loans to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

“In the months ahead, many individuals and SMEs in Singapore will continue to face challenges in managing their cash flows and meeting their financial obligations, such as loan repayments and insurance premiums,” the industry said in a statement. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Andrew Heavens)