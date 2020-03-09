Southeast Asia's Grab shuts Singapore, Bangkok offices after coronavirus case

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia’s Grab has shut two office locations in Singapore and Bangkok for five days for cleaning after an employee was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the technology firm said on Monday.

“Grab confirms that one employee who is based in our corporate office at Marina One West Tower in Singapore has come down with COVID-19,” it said in a statement. It said the employee tested positive on March 7 and it has asked staff in the affected offices to work from home until March 11.

The employee had visited its Bangkok office, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Facebook last Friday said it had closed its London offices until Monday after a visiting employee from Singapore was diagnosed with coronavirus. It had advised employees based in the affected area of its Singapore office, also in Marina One, to work from home until March 13. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Alex Richardson)