Singapore to block arrivals from India due to coronavirus wave

Seafarers who have spent the past months working onboard vessels arrive at the Changi Airport to board their flight back home to India during a crew change amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore health ministry said on Thursday it will not allow entry to long-term visa holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India, which is battling a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

On Thursday, Singapore said it was investigating COVID-19 cases in a migrant workers’ dormitory for the possibility of re-infection and is quarantining more than 1,100 of the facility’s residents. So far, 17 recovered workers were found to be positive for COVID-19 at the dormitory.

The government said travel restrictions with India will help curb potential cases in the dormitories because many of the labourers arrive from the South Asian nation.