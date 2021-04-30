Singapore to block visitors from most South Asian countries

Storm clouds gather over the Marina Bay Sands casino and resort in Singapore April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will block entry to visitors with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka from May 2 due to sustained increases in COVID-19 cases in the region, its health ministry said on Friday.

The entry ban applies to long-term visa holders and short-term visitors. Singapore has already blocked visitors from India, which is battling a surge of infections.