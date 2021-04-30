Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
India Top News

Singapore to block visitors from most South Asian countries

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Storm clouds gather over the Marina Bay Sands casino and resort in Singapore April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will block entry to visitors with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka from May 2 due to sustained increases in COVID-19 cases in the region, its health ministry said on Friday.

The entry ban applies to long-term visa holders and short-term visitors. Singapore has already blocked visitors from India, which is battling a surge of infections.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up