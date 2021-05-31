Singapore to allow special access for more COVID-19 vaccine brands

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s health minister said on Monday the city-state will allow access to other COVID-19 vaccines, besides the ones already approved, under a special access route (SAR) in order to enhance overall coverage.

The SAR can be used for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines that are on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency use listing, Ong Ye Kung said. Singapore has so far approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna . (Reporting by Chen Lin, Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Martin Petty)