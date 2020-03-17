Healthcare
March 17, 2020

Global economic policy response to virus needed - Singapore minister

SINGAPORE, March 17 (Reuters) - A coordinated global monetary and fiscal policy response is needed to the coronavirus outbreak, the minister heading Singapore’s virus-fighting taskforce said on Tuesday.

The pandemic has caused a meltdown in financial markets and threatens to trigger a world recession.

Lawrence Wong also told reporters that Singapore was not planning for a lockdown but was not ruling it out. The city state has registered 243 coronavirus cases with no deaths. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku in Singapore)

