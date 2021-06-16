Singapore evaluating easing of restrictions after new COVID-19 cluster

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Singapore is evaluating the timing and scope of the next stage of its easing of coronavirus measures, originally planned for next Monday, after a new coronavirus cluster and cases were detected, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

The government was studying the situation carefully with public health experts and will provide further updates soon, said Lawrence Wong, finance minister and co-chair of government coronavirus taskforce. (Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty)