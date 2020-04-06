Market News
April 6, 2020 / 6:35 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Singapore flags $3.5 bln in economic spending to combat coronavirus

SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - Singapore unveiled S$5.1 billion ($3.55 billion) in additional economic spending such as wage support, waiver of levies and one-off payments to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an unprecedented budget for extraordinary times,” Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat told parliament on Monday, just over a week after the city-state unveiled more than $30 billion in new support measures as it braces for its worst recession.

$1 = 1.4356 Singapore dollars Reporting by John Geddie, Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

