Healthcare
April 3, 2020 / 6:38 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Singapore PM to annnounce new coronavirus measures on Friday

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the nation at 1600 hours (0800GMT) on Friday to announce more prevention measures in the battle against a coronavirus pandemic.

“Since COVID-19, we have responded to the crisis calmly and systematically, planning ahead and adjusting our measures as the situation changed,” Lee said in a Facebook post.

“The current situation is under control, but we want to take a few more steps now.”

The comments come amid a sharp rise in infections, both imported and domestic, in the wealthy city-state, which has adopted social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

