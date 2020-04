April 18 (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 942 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, a new daily record, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city-state to 5,992.

The vast majority of the new cases are of “work permit” holders living in foreign worker dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)