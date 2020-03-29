Healthcare
March 29, 2020 / 5:03 AM / a few seconds ago

Singapore reports third coronavirus-related death

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - Singapore reported its third coronavirus death on Sunday, a day after the city-state’s total infections topped 800.

The health ministry said the patient, a 70-year-old male Singaporean, had been in intensive care for 27 days before he passed and that he had some pre-existing conditions.

Singapore’s other two fatalaties related to the disease came just over a week ago and were also elderly with underlying conditions. (Reporting by John Geddie Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below