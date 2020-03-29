Singapore reports third coronavirus-related death

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - Singapore reported its third coronavirus death on Sunday, a day after the city-state’s total infections topped 800.

The health ministry said the patient, a 70-year-old male Singaporean, had been in intensive care for 27 days before he passed and that he had some pre-existing conditions.

Singapore’s other two fatalaties related to the disease came just over a week ago and were also elderly with underlying conditions. (Reporting by John Geddie Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)