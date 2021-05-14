Singapore tightens COVID-19 curbs on social gatherings, dining

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks.

The new measures announced by the health ministry, which will be effective from Sunday to mid June, include limiting social gatherings to two people and ceasing dining in at restaurants. The authorities said they will review the measures after two weeks to assess if adjustments are needed. (Reporting by Chen Lin Editing by Ed Davies)