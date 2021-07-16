Singapore to retighten COVID-19 curbs after recent rise in cases

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry said it would retighten some restrictions on social gatherings, including allowing only two people to dine-in at restaurants, from next week to combat a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

However, authorities will allow fully vaccinated individuals to continue to eat inside in groups of up to five at restaurants that have sufficient checks in place. (Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies)