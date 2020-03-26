Singapore to tap reserves for $30 bln in new virus support measures

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Singapore on Thursday unveiled more than $30 billion in new measures to help businesses and households brace against the coronavirus pandemic which threatens to push the bellwether economy into a deep recession.

The new plans amounting to around S$48 billion ($33 billion) will see the government dip into its national reserves for the first time since the global financial crisis.

It comes just weeks after the city-state announced earlier several multi-billion dollar virus-fighting plans in its annual budget.

Singapore has won global plaudits in its two-month long battle with the virus, but a recent surge in infections has forced authorities to close its borders and entertainment venues in moves that are battering firms across the travel and finance hub. ($1 = 1.4467 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)