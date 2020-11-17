Brazil to receive first doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says Butantan Institute

FILE PHOTO: A display shows packages of vaccine candidate for SARS-CoV-2 by Sinovac Biotech during a government-organized media tour showcasing the company's development of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Butantan Institute biomedical center will receive this week the first doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, its director, Dimas Covas, said on Tuesday, speaking remotely in a congressional hearing.

Covas said the preliminary results of the trials Butantan is conducting in Brazil indicate the vaccine, called CoronaVac, has an excellent safety profile. He said Butantan expects to have 46 million doses ready for use in January.

(This story corrects to will receive from has received)