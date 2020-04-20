Poland's c.bank changes date of May policy meeting

WARSAW, April 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank will hold its next monthly meeting at which it takes interest rate decisions on May 28 instead of May 6-7, it said on Monday on its website.

Poland has cut rates by 100 basis points to their all-time low of 0.5% since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March to fight the economic damages caused by the pandemic which already killed 360 people and infected 9,287.

The central bank also said it will not publish minutes from its April sitting on May 23, as previously planned. It gave no new date for publication. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)