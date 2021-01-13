Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Slaoui has resigned: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Former GlaxoSmithKline pharmaceutical executive Moncef Slaoui, who will serve as chief adviser on the effort to find a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a coronavirus disease response event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned at the request of the incoming Biden team, in a plan that would see Slaoui stay in the role for a month to help with the transition, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, CNBC said cnb.cx/3bAxEce, citing two people familiar with the situation.

The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days’ notice before termination, according to CNBC.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees Operation Warp Speed, and the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden both did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Tuesday.

Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive who had also served on the board of directors of Moderna Inc , was named last spring to spearhead the government’s effort at developing a COVID-19 vaccine on an accelerated schedule.

According to Politico, Slaoui previously said he planned to step down by early this year, but last week he said he “decided to extend that in order to ensure that the operation continues to perform the way it has performed through the transition of administration.”