Slovak central bank ready to ease banks' extra buffer rate, urges tax rethink

BRATISLAVA, March 31 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s central bank is ready to lower the countercyclical buffer rate banks must hold in case of a rise of losses in the sector amid the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Tuesday.

The National Bank of Slovakia also urged a resolution between the country’s new government, which took office this month, and banks over a special sector tax on banks. Parliament had approved doubling the tax in November, although the central bank has said it threatened financial stability.

“The measure appears to be particularly counterproductive and worth reconsidering at the current time,” the central bank said. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva and Jason Hovet; Editing by Alex Richardson)