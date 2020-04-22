Slovak budget deficit seen over 5%/GDP in 2020 -minister

PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - Slovakia is likely to run a state budget deficit of over 5% of gross domestic product in 2020 as it fights the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Eduard Heger said on Wednesday.

“It all depends on how long we will be in this situation,” Heger told a news conference streamed on the ministry’s Facebook page.

“The deficit will not be 2.5% (of GDP), it will be in the order over 5% certainly.”

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Slovakia had sought to cut the budget deficit to 0.49% of GDP in 2020, down from 1.30% posted in 2019.