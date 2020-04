PRAGUE, April 23 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s tax revenue is seen falling by 6.9% in 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak and only a slow rebound can be expected in 2021, the Finance Ministry’s Institute for Financial Policy (IFR) said on Thursday.

Slovakia’s finance minister has said the country is set to face a record budget shortfall in 2020 as the outbreak sends the economy into a sharp contraction. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)