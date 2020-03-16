Coronavirus impact on Slovak budget hard to predict, minister says

BRATISLAVA, March 16 (Reuters) - The impact Slovakia’s state budget faces from the coronavirus spread is difficult to predict, Economy Minister Peter Ziga said on Monday after announcing several measures the state would adopt to help businesses weather the outbreak.

Ziga said he would talk to banks about deferring loan payments and simplifying rules for short-term, low-interest loans among other initiatives. He also said he wants to initiate talks on the European Union level to flexibly use funds for the crisis. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva, writing by Jason Hovet, Editing by Michael Kahn)