Slovak government to expand help to firms hurt by coronavirus

BRATISLAVA, April 14 (Reuters) - The Slovak government wants to expand aid to firms hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, introducing a “Kurzarbeit” scheme to compensate workers’ pay at companies leaving people at home or seeing a drop in revenue, the labour minister Milan Krajniak said on Tuesday.

“This means that no employer will have to lay off employees because of the impact of the crisis,” Krajniak said.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger said the measures would raise monthly budget costs by 200 million euros. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alex Richardson)