UPDATE 1-Slovak government to expand help to firms hurt by coronavirus

BRATISLAVA, April 14 (Reuters) - The Slovak government wants to expand aid to firms hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, introducing a short-time work or “Kurzarbeit” scheme to compensate workers’ pay at companies that have suspended operations or whose revenue has dropped, Labour Minister Milan Krajniak said on Tuesday.

The state will pay up to 80% of wages of employees, but not more than 880 euros ($964.92) per month, to companies affected by the crisis.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger said the measures would raise monthly budget costs by 200 million euros.

Krajniak said companies will have a choice between the Kurzarbeit or a plan that would compensate companies with falling revenue up to full salary, but be capped at 540 euros per employee per month.

“We estimate that the Kurzarbeit scheme will be more advantageous for 255,000 employees and their employers and the scheme linked to falling revenues for 180,000 employees,” said Krajniak.

In late March, the government approved an aid package for companies forced to shut because of the spread of the coronavirus as well as for self-employed people and small businesses affected by falling revenue.

Business and employers’ associations have criticised the government for being slow to help big companies with more than 250 employees.

Those include car plants which form the backbone of the Slovak manufacturing industry. Three out of four car makers in Slovakia have suspended operations because of low demand and problems with a supply chain; only Kia Motors reopened on April 6.

The Slovak government will unveil a plan next week to gradually ease restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Igor Matovic announced at a separate news conference on Tuesday.

Slovakia aims to protect the 70% of the economy that is still running from effects of the coronarvirus outbreak, and the reopening of retail will be cautious, he said.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts the Slovak economy will contract by 6.2% this year.

