Slovakia hits record one-day COVID-19 case tally, PM cited as saying

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Slovakia registered a record one-day tally of 2,581 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Prime Minister Igor Matovic was cited by TASR news agency as saying in parliament on Friday.
Slovakia’s government on Thursday ordered a partial lockdown, shutting most schools and requiring people to stay at home except for essential shopping and nature trips as it battles a surge in cases.
Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.