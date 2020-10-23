Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Slovakia hits record one-day COVID-19 case tally, PM cited as saying

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Slovakia registered a record one-day tally of 2,581 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Prime Minister Igor Matovic was cited by TASR news agency as saying in parliament on Friday.

Slovakia’s government on Thursday ordered a partial lockdown, shutting most schools and requiring people to stay at home except for essential shopping and nature trips as it battles a surge in cases.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

