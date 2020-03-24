Healthcare
Slovak central bank sees economy dropping by 1.4%-9.4%

BRATISLAVA, March 24 (Reuters) - The Slovak economy may drop by 1.4% but also as much as 9.4% this year under various scenarios reflecting the coronavirus crisis, the euro zone country’s central bank said on Tuesday.

Governor Peter Kazimir told a news conference he expected a decline between the bank’s medium scenario of a 4.5% contraction and the severe scenario of a 9.4% drop.

All scenarios saw a 2-month lockdown in Slovakia, affecting mainly services.

