Slovak public debt to rise to around 60%/GDP due to coronavirus

PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s government debt will jump to around 60% of gross domestic product, from 48% in 2019, as a result of the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Eduard Heger said on Wednesday.

Slovakia is bracing for a record budget shortfall in 2020 as the outbreak forces state spending to grow to help companies and workers and an economic contraction cuts state revenue.

The euro zone member state posted a state budget deficit of 1.30% of GDP in 2019, up from 1.05% in 2018. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Jason Hovet)