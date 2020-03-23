Slovakia eyes unused EU funds for coronavirus fight -deputy PM

BRATISLAVA, March 23 (Reuters) - Slovakia is talking to the European Commission to use around 4 billion euros in unspent EU funds to help the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Veronika Remisova said on Monday.
The funds could help small- and medium-sized businesses, healthcare facilities and also assist people in quarantine or those who cannot work due to disruptions from the outbreak, she added.
Reporting by Tomas Mrva, writing by Jason Hovet, Editing by Michael Kahn