PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - Slovak central bank (NBS) expects the domestic economy to fall by 9-to-10% this year due to the new coronavirus outbreak, Governor Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.

The central bank had said that it expected the economy to fall by 5-10% this year and the fall should be by the lower border of that band, Kazimir said in a televised debate at TA3.

“The number will be closer to (minus) nine, or 10,” he said. (Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Franklin Paul)