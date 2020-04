PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Slovak banks have agreed to loan deferrals of up to nine months loans to help those affected by measures implemented to curb the new coronavirus outbreak, Slovak Finance Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday.

The deferrals will be offered to individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses with up to 250 employees, he said. The agreement is subject to government and parliamentary approval. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva, Writing by Robert Mueller, Editing by Michael Kahn)