Slovakia buying 2 million Sputnik vaccines from Russia

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Slovakia has acquired 2 million Sputnik V vaccines from Russia, with the first 1 million doses expected to be delivered in March and April, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday.

The country could start using the vaccines, which would be voluntary, in the next two weeks, government officials said in a televised briefing at an airport where the first batches arrived by plane. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Alex Richardson)